Trump Confirms $3 Billion Weapons Deal With India During Massive Rally

Donald Trump has confirmed that a long-anticipated $3 billion deal with New Delhi to acquire US-made military helicopters will be finalized during his trip to India.

The US leader also listed other areas of cooperation.

India is in the final stages of clearing a purchase of 24 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters – and it appears that the deal will be officially inked during Trump’s state visit.

Speaking to a crowd of more than 100,000 during the ‘Namaste Trump’ rally in Ahmedabad, the US president said he was delighted to sell New Delhi the “absolute” best helicopters available.

Expressing his hope that India and the United States will become “premier defense partners,” Trump boasted that his country produces the “best and most feared military equipment on the planet.”

He also noted that there are ongoing negotiations regarding India’s purchase of anti-air systems and armed and unarmed drones.

A new trade agreement between the two countries has reportedly been shelved, but Trump promised that eventually the two sides would agree on a “fantastic deal that is good and even great for both of our countries.”

President Trump said that he wants to see greater cooperation in space exploration with New Delhi. India has already sought the assistance of another space power – Russia – as it sent four of its astronauts for training as part of preparations for the country’s first manned mission, scheduled to take place in 2022.

Trump’s hailing of the Chandrayaan II Moon program suggests he is trying to find a niche for the US among India’s fast-developing space projects.



