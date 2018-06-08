Trump Confirms He Will Support Bill Ending Federal Marijuana Ban

Talking with reporters Friday morning before heading to G7 in Canada, Trump said he will back a bill that protects states that have legalized marijuana from federal prohibition.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), would make federal marijuana laws inapplicable in states, federal territories, and tribal lands that have passed legalization measures.

When asked about the bill by a reporter, Trump said, “I support Sen. Gardner. I know exactly what he’s doing. We’re looking at it. But I probably will end up supporting that, yes.”

Trump’s statement is in opposition to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ stance on the matter as the DOJ has been cracking down on cannabis decriminalization laws under his reign.

In the video below, former congressman Billy Tauzin predicts fully legal weed within five years.