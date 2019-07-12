Trump Confirms Story He Threw Epstein Out of Club, Says He Never Went to Epstein's Island

Image Credits: Mark Wilson/Getty Images.

President Trump said he threw convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein out of his club years ago and that he never went to Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean.

During a press conference on the White House lawn, Trump said he “was not a fan of Jeffrey Epstein” and that 86ing him out of his club happened “many, many years ago.”

“I was not a fan of Jeffrey Epstein, and you watched people yesterday say that I threw him out of a club,” Trump responded to a reporter. “I didn’t want anything to do with him, that was many, many years ago.”

“It shows you one thing, that I have good tastes, okay?”

“Now, other people, they went all over with him, they went to his island, they went all over the place,” he continued. “He was very well-known in Palm Beach.”

“His island, wherever his island is, I was never there.”

“Find out the people who went to the island,” the president concluded. “But Jeffrey Epstein was not somebody I respected, I threw him out and in fact I think the great James Patterson, who’s a member of Mar-a-Lago, made the statement yesterday that many years ago I threw him out. I’m not a fan of Jeffrey Epstein.”

Presumably the falling out happened after 2002 when Trump praised Epstein, especially given that Epstein was busted for sex charges in 2008.


