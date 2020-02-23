Trump congratulates ‘Crazy Bernie’ for huge 47 per cent Nevada caucuses win that crushed Democrat rivals

Image Credits: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images.

DONALD Trump congratulated “Crazy Bernie” for his huge Nevada caucuses win, which saw Sanders crush his Democrat rivals.

With half of ballots counted, Sanders had 47 per cent of the vote – more than twice the tally of his nearest rival Joe Biden on 19 per cent with Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren trailing far behind.

[…]

President Trump weighed in to congratulate the man he dubs “Crazy Bernie” – and also lashed out at fellow billionaire Mike Bloomberg who was not on the ballot in Nevada.

He tweeted:  “Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada.


“Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates.

“Congratulations Bernie, & don’t let them take it away from you!”

