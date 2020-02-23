Trump congratulates ‘Crazy Bernie’ for huge 47 per cent Nevada caucuses win that crushed Democrat rivals

DONALD Trump congratulated “Crazy Bernie” for his huge Nevada caucuses win, which saw Sanders crush his Democrat rivals.

With half of ballots counted, Sanders had 47 per cent of the vote – more than twice the tally of his nearest rival Joe Biden on 19 per cent with Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren trailing far behind.

[…]

Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates. Congratulations Bernie, & don’t let them take it away from you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

“The Kremlin is reportedly backing Bernie Sanders bid to win the White House.” Jon Scott @FoxNews Why didn’t somebody tell me this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2020

President Trump weighed in to congratulate the man he dubs “Crazy Bernie” – and also lashed out at fellow billionaire Mike Bloomberg who was not on the ballot in Nevada.

He tweeted: “Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada.



Its called The New Way Forward Act. The legislation spearheaded by the squad and Illinois representative Jesus Garcia would have American taxpayers pay to have violent deported illegal aliens flown back into the interior of the United States. Foreign child molesters and murderers are VIPs to the Democratic party and deserve our hard earned tax dollars. HR 5383 is an abomination and a complete insult to American citizens.

“Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates.

“Congratulations Bernie, & don’t let them take it away from you!”

Read more

Also, Ultra 12 is back by popular demand! Get the ultimate source of energy at 40% off now!