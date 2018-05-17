Trump 'Congratulates' Mueller On Second Year Of 'Greatest Witch Hunt In American History'

President Trump took to Twitter Thursday morning to point out that the ‘investigation’ into his campaign and Russian collusion is now entering its second year.

“Congratulations America, we are now into the second year of the greatest Witch Hunt in American History…and there is still No Collusion and No Obstruction.” Trump tweeted.

“The only Collusion was that done by Democrats who were unable to win an Election despite the spending of far more money!” the President added.

Trump also addressed emerging reports stating that the FBI, under Obama, had informants within the Trump campaign, reporting back to them.

The President described the revelations as potentially ‘bigger than Watergate’.

Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI “SPIED ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH AN IMBEDDED INFORMANT.” Andrew McCarthy says, “There’s probably no doubt that they had at least one confidential informant in the campaign.” If so, this is bigger than Watergate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2018

Appearing on Fox & Friends, Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said that the Trump legal team is ‘shocked’ by the allegations, and if true could ‘challenge the legitimacy of the entire investigation’.

“I think we’re going to have to look into whether we can challenge the legitimacy of this entire investigation,” Giuliani said. “Maybe the special counsel never should have been appointed.”

“I’m shocked to hear that they put a spy in the campaign of a major party candidate, or maybe two spies” he continued. “Now I’m going through my brain — since you know I was a big part of that campaign — trying to figure out who was the spy. Now I’m wondering was it this person or that person or this person.” Giuliani added.

Giuliani also noted that “if” the Trump campaign was spied on, former FBI director James Comey should be prosecuted to clear that name of the Bureau.

“That would be the biggest scandal in the history of this town, especially regarding law enforcement,” he said.

Giuliani said Wednesday that Mueller’s team has informed him that they have already concluded that they cannot indict a sitting president.