Trump: Congress Needs To Read Cohen "Love Letter" Book Manuscript

President Trump has demanded that Congress get hold of a manuscript that his former lawyer turned rat, Michael Cohen, purportedly wrote in which Cohen defended the president and contradicted all the claims against Trump in his latest testimony.

“Wow, just revealed that Michael Cohen wrote a “love letter to Trump” manuscript for a new book that he was pushing.” Trump tweeted Friday, adding that it was written AFTER “his phony reasons for going rogue.”

“Book is exact opposite of his fake testimony, which now is a lie!” Trump added:

Wow, just revealed that Michael Cohen wrote a “love letter to Trump” manuscript for a new book that he was pushing. Written and submitted long after Charlottesville and Helsinki, his phony reasons for going rogue. Book is exact opposite of his fake testimony, which now is a lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

The President then declared that Cohen is “totally discredited, that “heads will spin when you see the lies” revealed by the manuscript, which was sent to publishers:

Congress must demand the transcript of Michael Cohen’s new book, given to publishers a short time ago. Your heads will spin when you see the lies, misrepresentations and contradictions against his Thursday testimony. Like a different person! He is totally discredited! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

Trump followed up with more tweets declaring that “it’s time to stop this corrupt and illegally brought Witch Hunt. Time to start looking at the other side where real crimes were committed.”

Oh’ I see! Now that the 2 year Russian Collusion case has fallen apart, there was no Collusion except bye Crooked Hillary and the Democrats, they say, “gee, I have an idea, let’s look at Trump’s finances and every deal he has ever done. Let’s follow discredited Michael Cohen….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

…and the fraudulent and dishonest statements he made on Wednesday. No way, it’s time to stop this corrupt and illegally brought Witch Hunt. Time to start looking at the other side where real crimes were committed. Republicans have been abused long enough. Must end now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

Details of alleged virulently pro-Trump manuscript supposedly written by Cohen were revealed in an article by a Daily Mail journalist.

“Everything he wanted to say about Trump was positive,” a publishing executive said, adding “Even in our meeting he was glowing with praise for the president.”

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Cohen pitched a book project two weeks before the FBI raided him. It was universally positive toward Donald Trump. https://t.co/hZzgeBtDzQ — David Martosko (@dmartosko) February 28, 2019

According to the unidentified publishers, Cohen pitched a book to be titled, “Trump Revolution: From The Tower to The White House, Understanding Donald J. Trump,”

The manuscript was delivered just weeks before federal authorities raided his office, prompting Cohen to go ‘rogue’ and begin publicly slamming Trump.

“At the time he had nothing but good things to say about his boss who had entered the White House a little more than a year earlier,” the report states.

“He sent his book to several potential publishers last year, and one, Hachette, reportedly was willing to pay him three-quarters of a million dollars for his wise words.” it continues.

Cohen allegedly turned down the offer because he thought he could get more money.

Cohen reportedly described Trump as a “realist,” for believing that the media is out to get him, and as an “enigma.”

“That so many people are confused by Trump is not surprising to me,” Cohen allegedly wrote, adding “His world is a highly complex and nuanced place; it also has clear and very specific rules of order. Most people don’t understand that – or him – at all. That’s not really their fault.”

It’s certainly a world of difference from Cohen’s testimony earlier in the week where he called Trump ‘a racist, a con man, and a cheat.’