Trump: Congress wouldn't 'dare' leave without 'beautiful' healthcare bill

Image Credits: Colorlines.

President Trump said early Monday that he did not expect Congress to leave for its summer recess without approving a “beautiful” new healthcare bill. 

“I cannot imagine that Congress would dare to leave Washington without a beautiful new HealthCare bill fully approved and ready to go!” Trump tweeted.

Legislation to repeal and replace ObamaCare is currently stalled in the Senate as GOP leadership works on a new version of the bill. The first draft of the legislation was rejected by several Republican senators, forcing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to delay a vote on the measure initially scheduled for the end of June.

