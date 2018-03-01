Trump Considers Raising Age for Buying AR-15, Touts Tougher Background Checks

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump pushed for expanding background checks and floated the idea of raising the age to buy semi-automatic rifles, as he called for a “comprehensive” and “beautiful” bill to address guns and school safety.

Trump met Wednesday with a bipartisan group of members of Congress, two weeks after a gunman used an AR-15-style rifle to kill 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14.

Trump seemed assured gun legislation to expand background checks to include greater mental health screenings would have enough votes to get through the Senate, unlike a previous expanded background checks bill that died in 2013.

“I’m going to lead, but we are all going to lead. We are going to get this done in a bipartisan manner,” Trump told 10 senators and seven House members gathered in the Cabinet Room. “I’m not even worried about 60 votes. I really believe that 60 votes, 60 percent, should be so easy. Should be 100 percent.”

