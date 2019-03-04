Trump: "Crazed" Democrats Engaged In Unprecedented "Presidential Harassment"

President Trump lamented early Monday that he is being subject to ‘Presidential Harassment by “crazed” Democrats’ on levels never before seen, yet declared he is still “WINNING big” in spite of the obstruction.

Trump also insisted his first two years in office have been a success despite “the most vicious and corrupt Mainstream Media that any president has ever had to endure”:

Presidential Harassment by “crazed” Democrats at the highest level in the history of our Country. Likewise, the most vicious and corrupt Mainstream Media that any president has ever had to endure – Yet the most successful first two years for any — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2019

….President. We are WINNING big, the envy of the WORLD, but just think what it could be? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2019

Trump made the comments after it was announced that the House Judiciary Committee will seek documents from more than 60 people and organizations as part of an investigation into possible obstruction of justice and abuse of power by the President.

Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler stated on CNN programming that the effort is a move towards impeachment:

“We are going to initiate investigations into abuses of power, into corruption … and into obstruction of justice,” Nadler said. “It’s our job to protect the rule of law.”

“It’s very clear that the president obstructed justice,” Nadler declared, adding “Before you impeach somebody, you have to persuade the American public that it ought to happen.”

In earlier tweets, Trump also alluded to harassment from Democrats, suggesting that “the only things that have been proven is that Democrats and others broke the law.”

After more than two years of Presidential Harassment, the only things that have been proven is that Democrats and other broke the law. The hostile Cohen testimony, given by a liar to reduce his prison time, proved no Collusion! His just written book manuscript showed what he….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2019