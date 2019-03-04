Trump: "Crazed" Democrats Engaged In Unprecedented "Presidential Harassment"

Image Credits: Michael Vadon / Flickr.

President Trump lamented early Monday that he is being subject to ‘Presidential Harassment by “crazed” Democrats’ on levels never before seen, yet declared he is still “WINNING big” in spite of the obstruction.

Trump also insisted his first two years in office have been a success despite “the most vicious and corrupt Mainstream Media that any president has ever had to endure”:

Trump made the comments after it was announced that the House Judiciary Committee will seek documents from more than 60 people and organizations as part of an investigation into possible obstruction of justice and abuse of power by the President.

Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler stated on CNN programming that the effort is a move towards impeachment:

“We are going to initiate investigations into abuses of power, into corruption … and into obstruction of justice,” Nadler said. “It’s our job to protect the rule of law.”

“It’s very clear that the president obstructed justice,” Nadler declared, adding “Before you impeach somebody, you have to persuade the American public that it ought to happen.”

In earlier tweets, Trump also alluded to harassment from Democrats, suggesting that “the only things that have been proven is that Democrats and others broke the law.”


Related Articles

U.S. House panel launches probe into possible obstruction by Trump

U.S. House panel launches probe into possible obstruction by Trump

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Touts Legal Immigration System for ‘Our Corporations’ at Expense of American Workers

Trump Touts Legal Immigration System for ‘Our Corporations’ at Expense of American Workers

U.S. News
Comments

Greenpeace Co-Founder Rips “Pompous Little Twit” Ocasio-Cortez As “Garden-Variety Hypocrite” On Climate

U.S. News
comments

CNN Analyst And Former Obama Admin Official Compares Trump’s CPAC Speech To Hitler

U.S. News
comments

Trump On Russia Probe: ‘They’re Trying To Take You Out With Bulls***’

U.S. News
comments

Comments