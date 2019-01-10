Trump: "Crazy" Media Has "NEVER Been More Dishonest"

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

President Trump slammed the media in a series of late night tweets Wednesday, after reports circulated with details of an off the record luncheon almost immediately after it was over.

“The Mainstream Media has NEVER been more dishonest than it is now,” Trump tweeted.

“NBC and MSNBC are going Crazy. They report stories, purposely, the exact opposite of the facts.” The President continued.

“They are truly the Opposition Party working with the Dems. May even be worse than Fake News CNN, if that is possible!” Trump added.

The President then declared that the media has gone “totally bonkers!”

The luncheon hosted a select group of network anchors,which included CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Fox News’ Bret Baier.

It was held just hours before the President addressed the nation Tuesday night from the Oval Office.

Late Wednesday, however, details from the meeting were reported, including claims that Trump had doubts about the address making any difference to securing funding for the border wall.

“It’s not going to change a damn thing, but I’m still doing it,” Trump reportedly told the anchors, according to the New York Times.

In further tweets, Trump responded to reports that he angrily stormed out of a later meeting with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

Trump accused ‘Cryin Chuck’ of lying, saying that held left calmly when it became apparent that the meeting was going nowhere:


Related Articles

Could Donald Trump Make The Wall Out Of Hemp Concrete?

Could Donald Trump Make The Wall Out Of Hemp Concrete?

U.S. News
Comments
Seattle News Station Caught Doctoring Trump Video to Make President Look Stupid

Seattle News Station Caught Doctoring Trump Video to Make President Look Stupid

U.S. News
Comments

Hackers Release Second Cache of 9/11 Docs

U.S. News
comments

Jorge Ramos: Border Wall ‘Symbol of Hate and Racism’ for ‘Those Who Want to Make America White Again’

U.S. News
comments

‘He Stops At Nothing’ — Cher Urges Nancy Pelosi To Let Trump ‘Have His FKNG Money’

U.S. News
comments

Comments