Trump: "Crazy" Media Has "NEVER Been More Dishonest"

President Trump slammed the media in a series of late night tweets Wednesday, after reports circulated with details of an off the record luncheon almost immediately after it was over.

“The Mainstream Media has NEVER been more dishonest than it is now,” Trump tweeted.

“NBC and MSNBC are going Crazy. They report stories, purposely, the exact opposite of the facts.” The President continued.

“They are truly the Opposition Party working with the Dems. May even be worse than Fake News CNN, if that is possible!” Trump added.

The President then declared that the media has gone “totally bonkers!”

Gave an OFF THE RECORD luncheon, somewhat of a White House tradition or custom, to network anchors yesterday – and they quickly leaked the contents of the meeting. Who would believe how bad it has gotten with the mainstream media, which has gone totally bonkers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2019

The luncheon hosted a select group of network anchors,which included CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Fox News’ Bret Baier.

It was held just hours before the President addressed the nation Tuesday night from the Oval Office.

Late Wednesday, however, details from the meeting were reported, including claims that Trump had doubts about the address making any difference to securing funding for the border wall.

“It’s not going to change a damn thing, but I’m still doing it,” Trump reportedly told the anchors, according to the New York Times.

In further tweets, Trump responded to reports that he angrily stormed out of a later meeting with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

Just left a meeting with Chuck and Nancy, a total waste of time. I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO. I said bye-bye, nothing else works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2019

Trump accused ‘Cryin Chuck’ of lying, saying that held left calmly when it became apparent that the meeting was going nowhere: