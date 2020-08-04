Trump: ‘Crazy Nancy’ Pelosi "Slow-Rolling" Coronavirus Aid; Only Interested In Bailing Out Radical Leftists

President Trump blasted ‘Crazy Nancy’ Pelosi Monday, saying that she and the Democrats have zero interest in the well-being of Americans, and are blocking coronavirus aid in favour of bailing out radical left governors and mayors.

“What the Democrats want, they’re slow-rolling it and all they’re really interested in is bailout money to bail out radical left governors and radical left mayors,” Trump urged during a press conference.

The President pointed to Chicago, Portland, and New York City as cities that the Democrats are intent on bailing out as unrest and violence surge under Democratic leadership there.

“You see what’s going on over there, bail out cities and states who have been poorly run and spent a fortune doing it. They want a trillion dollars.” Trump stated, adding “We’re really not interested in that.”



The President added that Pelosi and the Democratic leadership are more intent on aiding their cronies than helping everyday Americans.

“They’re not interested in the people. They’re not interested in unemployment. They’re not interested in evictions,” Trump declared.

Trump vowed to take executive action to prevent evictions if Congress doesn’t fast track the coronavirus relief legislation.

“A lot of people are going to be evicted. But I’m going to stop it because I’ll do it myself if I have to. I have a lot of powers with respect to executive orders. And we’re looking at that very seriously right now,” Trump told reporters.

“I don’t want people to be evicted…When they’re evicted, when they’re thrown out of whatever the place may be, in many cases they go to big shelters,” Trump said.

The President further urged that “This is a pandemic and they go to shelters, number one; they’re thrown out viciously and it’s not their fault. Number two; if they are thrown out they oftentimes will go to a shelter with tremendous numbers of other people, and the virus will spread and we don’t want that.”

