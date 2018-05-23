Trump: ‘Criminal Deep State’ Caught Up In ‘Major Spy Scandal’

President Trump issued a patented tweetstorm in the early hours of the morning and first thing Wednesday, slamming former intelligence officials and declaring that the ‘Criminal deep state’ has become caught up in a ‘major spy scandal’.

“Look how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State.” Trump wrote.

“They go after Phony Collusion with Russia, a made up Scam, and end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before!” the President added.

“What goes around comes around!” Trump exclaimed.

In a further tweet, Trump declared that this could be one of the biggest political scandals in history.

The President also quoted Fox News legal expert Judge Andrew Napolitano:

The President also slammed former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who appeared on The View Tuesday and said Trump should be ‘happy’ that the FBI monitored his campaign.

“No, James Clapper, I am not happy,” Trump tweeted.

“Spying on a campaign would be illegal, and a scandal to boot!” he added.

Earlier in the evening Clapper appeared on CNN and claimed that spying on Presidential candidates constitutes “standard investigative practices”:

Trump’s latest tweets followed on from several earlier ones, in which the President claimed that a spy infiltrated his 2016 campaign to “help Crooked Hillary win.”

Trump said at the White House Tuesday that it would be “very illegal” if there were spies in his campaign.

“A lot of people are saying they had spies in my campaign. If they had spies in my campaign, that would be a disgrace to this country. That would be one of the biggest insults that anyone has ever seen, it would be very illegal aside from everything else,” he said.

Weighing in on the matter, Former Speaker and staunch Trump ally New Gingrich said that Clapper and the rest could face severe punishment:

“People like Clapper and the former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, all these guys thought they could get away with this… Now you are watching people who I think in every case are in danger of going to jail. If the system works and people are actually tested on, ‘Did you tell the truth under oath?’ Clapper’s a perfect example.” Gingrich noted.