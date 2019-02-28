Trump Cuts Short N. Korea Summit After Dispute Over Sanctions

Image Credits: Vietnam News Agency/Handout/Getty Images.

President Trump abruptly walked away from negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam and headed back to Washington on Thursday afternoon, saying the U.S. is unwilling to meet Kim’s demand of lifting all sanctions on the rogue regime without first securing its meaningful commitment to denuclearization.

Trump, speaking in Hanoi, Vietnam, told reporters he had asked Kim to do more regarding his intentions to denuclearize, and “he was unprepared to do that.”

Carl Court/Getty Images

“Sometimes you have to walk,” Trump said at a solo press conference following the summit.

Read more


North Korea has incentive to strike a deal with Trump and benefit their country.


Related Articles

Indian Military Confirms That IAF MiG-21 Shot Down Pakistani F-16

Indian Military Confirms That IAF MiG-21 Shot Down Pakistani F-16

World at War
Comments
"Aid Trucks" Carry Nails, Wire for Barricades - Venezuelan FM

“Aid Trucks” Carry Nails, Wire for Barricades – Venezuelan FM

World at War
Comments

Trump Finishes Meeting With Kim After “Very Good Dialogue”

World at War
Comments

Is Argentina On The Brink Of a Tax Revolt?

World at War
Comments

Pence Urges Global Freeze on Venezuelan Oil – Vows Return of “Every Last Dollar” to Opposition

World at War
Comments

Comments