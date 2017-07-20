Trump Declares ISIS ‘Falling Fast’ At Pentagon Briefing

President Trump declared that ISIS is “falling fast” prior to his national security briefing at the Pentagon Thursday.

Trump asserted to reporters prior to the discussions that the US was making notable progress in the fight against the terror group.

“We’re doing very well against ISIS,” Trump said. “ISIS is falling fast. Very fast.”

The two-hour meeting, which aimed to cover “the state of the world,” was attended by numerous senior administration officials including Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Chairman of the Join Chiefs General Joseph Dunford and Defense Secretary James Mattis.

The president – who recently gave Mattis the authority to control troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria – did decline however to reveal the White House’s intentions on a potential troop increase in Afghanistan.

“You’ll be hearing,” Trump said.

Mattis is reported to be considering a plan in which an additional 4,000 to 5,000 troops would be sent to Afghanistan where ISIS has grown over the past several years.

Reports also indicated Thursday that Trump has begun to phase out the covert Central Intelligence Agency program aiding so-called rebel fighters in their fight against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The Trump administration likewise Wednesday presented the Senate with an update on its progress against ISIS and its plans moving forward.

The classified Senate briefing, held by Mattis, Tillerson and Dunford, came less than two weeks after the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq successfully removed ISIS from Mosul. The coalition now intends to focus its efforts on ISIS-held Raqqa in Syria.

Trump is now tasked with combating the expansion of ISIS without becoming even further bogged down in the Middle East.