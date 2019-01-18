Trump Declares 'Major Announcement' on Border Crisis Set for Saturday

President Trump declared he will be making a “major announcement” on Saturday afternoon regarding the crisis at the US-Mexico border.

I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown, tomorrow afternoon at 3 P.M., live from the @WhiteHouse. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2019

“I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown, tomorrow afternoon at 3 P.M., live from the White House,” Trump wrote on Twitter Friday evening.

The president’s statement comes as the battle with Democrats over the partial government shutdown stretches into its 28th day, with Trump eager to strike a deal so long as funding is secured to build a wall on the southern border.

News of the “major announcement” follows an Oval Office address from the president last week, where many believed he would declare the border crisis a national emergency, after which the Army Corps of Engineers could be tapped to help secure the border with a steel wall.