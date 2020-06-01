Trump Declares War On Antifa, Thugs And Riots -- Watch Live

On this Monday episode of American Countdown, constitutional attorney Robert Barnes discusses President Trump’s White House address condemn the nationwide looting and violence urging governors to activate the National Guard. He also breaks down Trump’s walk to St. John’s Church which has deeply triggered the left and mainstream media. Barnes also takes your calls to get your take on the riots and Trump’s response to them.

