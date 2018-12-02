Trump Declares Wednesday 'National Day Of Mourning' For President Bush; Stock Market To Close

To honor the death of America’s 41st President George H W Bush, President Trump has declared Wednesday to be a ‘National Day of Mourning’ for his predecessor, who died last night at age 94.

This is the first time since Hurricane Sandy in October 2012 that the stock market will be closed on a regular trading day. A spokesman for the New York Stock Exchange confirmed that markets would close in keeping with tradition.

President Trump declares December 5 as a National Day of Mourning after the death of President George H. W. Bush; the stock market will he closed in observance. https://t.co/tSIvQIMZ6M — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) December 1, 2018

President Trump said he plans to hold a press conference to share progress made at the Argentina summit and to honor the fallen president after the funeral. The market was closed on Jan. 2, 2007 to honor the death of Gerald Ford when he passed away, resulting in a rare four-day halt in trading, according to CNN Money.

I was very much looking forward to having a press conference just prior to leaving Argentina because we have had such great success in our dealing with various countries and their leaders at the G20…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

….However, out of respect for the Bush Family and former President George H.W. Bush we will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

The flag at the White House was ordered lowered to half mast in Bush’s honor.