Trump Declares Wednesday 'National Day Of Mourning' For President Bush; Stock Market To Close

Image Credits: Bob Levey/Getty Images.

To honor the death of America’s 41st President George H W Bush, President Trump has declared Wednesday to be a ‘National Day of Mourning’ for his predecessor, who died last night at age 94.

This is the first time since Hurricane Sandy in October 2012 that the stock market will be closed on a regular trading day. A spokesman for the New York Stock Exchange confirmed that markets would close in keeping with tradition.

President Trump said he plans to hold a press conference to share progress made at the Argentina summit and to honor the fallen president after the funeral. The market was closed on Jan. 2, 2007 to honor the death of Gerald Ford when he passed away, resulting in a rare four-day halt in trading, according to CNN Money.

The flag at the White House was ordered lowered to half mast in Bush’s honor.


