Trump Decries Fake Reporting on Melania, Says She's Doing Well

Image Credits: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump is complaining about media reports questioning the first lady’s recent absence from public view. Trump says the press has been “so unfair, and vicious.”

Trump tweeted Wednesday that during Melania Trump’s recovery from a medical procedure: “they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse.”

He adds: “All Fake, she is doing really well!”

Mrs. Trump recently spent five days in the hospital following a kidney procedure and stayed out of sight for more than three weeks before re-emerging at a private White House reception Monday

Read more


Related Articles

VIDEO: Triggered Liberal Student Freaks Out Over Anti-Socialist Booth

VIDEO: Triggered Liberal Student Freaks Out Over Anti-Socialist Booth

U.S. News
Comments
Trump-backed Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Wins in California. Let that Sink In.

Trump-backed Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Wins in California. Let that Sink In.

U.S. News
Comments

Watch: Soldier Leads Cops on Chase After Stealing Armored Vehicle

U.S. News
Comments

Calif. Results: Republican Advances in Race for Governor, Dems Avoid Lock-Out in Key Races

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Gretchen Carlson: Allowing Fatties to Enter Miss America is Part of “Cultural Revolution”

U.S. News
Comments

Comments