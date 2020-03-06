Trump Defends Combative Style at Town Hall: ‘We Have to Hit Back’

President Donald Trump defended his aggressive style on Thursday in Pennsylvania, noting that he had to fight back against his political enemies.

Trump commented during his Fox News town hall on Thursday night in Scranton, Pennsylvania after a businessman asked him about his combative style.

“When they hit us, we have to hit back,” Trump replied. “I feel that.”



Short on time, but still want to stay informed? The War Room Highlights covers clips from all 3 hours of the broadcast!

Trump acknowledged that he could either “turn the other cheek” or fight back.

“I wouldn’t be sitting here if I turned my cheek,” he said.

Trump said he was constantly under attack from his political opponents and admitted that he would not be president if he was not as combative.

“You can’t turn your cheek,” he said as the crowd applauded. “We get hit so hard.”

Read more

Don’t forget, boosting your immune system during a crisis is just as important as storable food! Don't wait until it's all gone!