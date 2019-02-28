Trump Defies 'Experts' by Agreeing to Nothing at Summit

As U.S. and North Korean delegations geared up for a second summit between their two leaders, many analyst predictions were identical.

Both sides, the experts said in published notes and interviews, would pocket some easy wins during the two days of meetings in Hanoi, Vietnam — but nothing major would happen.

As he often does, U.S. President Donald Trump defied expectations, walking away from the negotiating table and canceling a pre-planned agreement signing. There was no new deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Read more



Chuck Todd recently said President Trump’s trip to continue denuclearization peace talks with North Korea is simply a photo op for the President.