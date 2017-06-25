Trump Defies Globalists, Calls for US Dominance in Energy

President Trump has openly defied a technocratic plan by the globalists to shut down US energy independence.

In a reversal of Obama administration policies that suspended domestic energy production, particularly coal, Mr. Trump wants the US to once again become a net exporter of energy.

“The fact that we’re no longer in the age of energy scarcity – that we’re in the age of energy abundance – positions the United States in a totally different place,” said Dave Banks, a Trump energy advisor. “This gives access to affordable, reliable energy in the United States, and gives the U.S. a major competitive advantage.”

The Trump administration also plans to cut regulations preventing coal leases on federal land, which accounts for a staggering percentage of the US.

But it won’t stop there; Mr. Trump is also enacting a government-wide review of regulations across various bureaucracies that affect energy production.

“Even as that analysis continues, the Interior Department has begun repeals or revisions of Obama-era mandates governing hydraulic fracturing and discouraging methane leaks from oil wells,” reported Bloomberg. “A White House office is also vetting a proposal to repeal the Clean Power Plan, the Obama administration rule forcing states to slash greenhouse gas emissions from electricity production.”

“And the Trump administration is considering more auctions of oil and gas leases in the Arctic and Atlantic oceans.”

Coal once accounted for nearly half of the electricity generated in the US, but after President Obama took office in 2009, coal production declined rapidly while energy prices skyrocketed as Obama’s regulations forced many coal-fired power plants to shut down.

Obama, a member of the globalist Trilateral Commission, intended to deindustrialize the US so the country could be easily swallowed up by multinational interests.

The former president claimed his “war on coal” was to “save the environment” and “combat global warming,” yet China, India and Mexico were allowed to build their own power plants and expand their energy production thanks to international deals brokered by the Obama administration.