Trump: Deleted FBI Texts 'One Of The Biggest Stories In A Long Time'

The President acknowledged this morning the revelation of the deletion of five months worth of text messages between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, former FBI agents and lawyers on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team, calling it ‘one of the biggest stories in a long time’

“In one of the biggest stories in a long time, the FBI now says it is missing five months worth of lovers Strzok-Page texts, perhaps 50,000, and all in prime time. Wow!” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

In one of the biggest stories in a long time, the FBI now says it is missing five months worth of lovers Strzok-Page texts, perhaps 50,000, and all in prime time. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2018

The texts are said to contain evidence that Strzok and Page, who were having an affair, shared virulently anti-Trump sentiments, which would prove that the special counsel’s team was biased against Trump.

The two also took part in the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server, and it has already been revealed that they shared pro-Clinton texts.

Previously released texts between the two referenced having an ‘insurance policy’ in case Donald Trump won the presidential election.

The Justice Department is currently investigating how and why the messages were lost, and will determine if they were purposefully destroyed.

“We will leave no stone unturned to confirm with certainty why these text messages are not now available to be produced and will use every technology available to determine whether the missing messages are recoverable from another source,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement.

“If we are successful, we will update the congressional committees immediately.” he added.

Reporter Jack Posobiec has noted that it should have been impossible to delete the messages by accident, due to built in archiving software on all FBI phones.

All FBI Galaxy S5's come pre-loaded Samsung Knox security suite – which specifically states it archives text messages This could not be altered or disabled by anyone other than an FBI system admin by special request — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 22, 2018

Their Galaxy S5’s have Samsung Knox security suite which auto-archives texts https://t.co/zSO4fPbBjZ — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 23, 2018

According to Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) who has reviewed some of the new text messages, there is reference to a “secret society” of people within the DOJ and FBI who were actively working to derail Trump.

.@RepRatcliffe on 5-month gap discovered in new FBI texts: "For former prosecutors like @TGowdySC & myself…it makes it harder & harder for us to explain away one strange coincidence after another." https://t.co/jTCsiBqaVi pic.twitter.com/yPKVEJoG91 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 23, 2018