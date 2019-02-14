Trump Delivering Anti-Socialism Speech in Florida

Image Credits: Chris Kleponis - Pool/Getty Images.

President Trump will deliver a speech Monday in Miami on the “dangers of socialism,” according to the White House.

Part of an effort to put more pressure on Venezuela’s socialist leader Nicolas Maduro to cede power, Trump will renew his commitment to opposition leader Juan Guaido, which the U.S. has recognized as the South American country’s “interim president.”

LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images

The event will take place at Florida International University, which is near a large Venezuelan exile community.

