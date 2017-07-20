Trump Delivers a Warning to Mueller

President Donald Trump told The New York Times Wednesday that it would be improper for special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate his family’s finances in a manner not related to the probe into Russian election interference.

Mueller, a registered Republican, has hired at least seven Democratic donors to join his investigative team, including one attorney who donated roughly $34,000 to federal Democratic candidates.

Trump has previously called this hiring practice “ridiculous,” and was asked by the Times whether he would ever order the Justice Department to fire Mueller. He said he would not do so, but he did say that Mueller would cross a red line by opening a broad investigation into his family’s finances unrelated to the Russia investigation.

“I think that’s a violation. Look, this is about Russia,” Trump said.

