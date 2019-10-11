Trump Delivers Tearjerker Speech at MAGA Rally

In an epic moment during Trump’s latest MAGA rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the president explained his decision to stop America’s endless wars by telling the crowd how difficult it is for him to inform families of fallen U.S. service members “their child has died.”

Keeping troops on guard to prevent Turkish incursion, Trump said, is an unnecessary risk of U.S. personnel.

“I have to sign these letters,” Trump described, saying it also was “very tough” to go to Dover Air Force Base to “meet the parents and families and wives and children, sisters and brothers” of fallen soldiers who arrive in coffins.

