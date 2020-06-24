Trump demands action against ‘lowlifes’ after American flag goes up in flames near White House (VIDEOS)

US President Donald Trump has called on lawmakers to “do something” about protesters who burn American flags, apparently inspired by demonstrators who set Old Glory ablaze just blocks away from the White House.

“It is a shame that Congress doesn’t do something about the lowlifes that burn the American Flag. It should be stopped, and now!” Trump boomed from his perch on Twitter on Tuesday night.

BLM protesters burn the American flag on #BlackLivesMatterPlaza , about a mile away from the White House. Reporting live on the scene @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/Bng01kOOCP — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 24, 2020

Earlier in the evening, protesters were seen torching an American flag during a demonstration in the nation’s capital, not far from the White House, where a crowd erupted into cheers as the banner burned.

This is just blocks from the White House, folks… Pray for this country. pic.twitter.com/G6SnjiLbqd — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 24, 2020



President Trump is not doing his job very well as America continues to collapse under the pressure from the coronavirus hoax and BLM protests.

