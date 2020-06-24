Trump demands action against ‘lowlifes’ after American flag goes up in flames near White House (VIDEOS)

US President Donald Trump has called on lawmakers to “do something” about protesters who burn American flags, apparently inspired by demonstrators who set Old Glory ablaze just blocks away from the White House.

“It is a shame that Congress doesn’t do something about the lowlifes that burn the American Flag. It should be stopped, and now!” Trump boomed from his perch on Twitter on Tuesday night.

Earlier in the evening, protesters were seen torching an American flag during a demonstration in the nation’s capital, not far from the White House, where a crowd erupted into cheers as the banner burned.


President Trump is not doing his job very well as America continues to collapse under the pressure from the coronavirus hoax and BLM protests.

