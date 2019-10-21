Trump 'Demands Deposition' Of 'Corrupt' Adam Schiff

President Trump demanded that ‘shifty’ Adam Schiff be deposed Sunday, calling the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, one of the panels investigating impeachment, ‘corrupt’ and ‘a fraud’.

“I demand his deposition,” Trump said.

“He is a fraud, just like the Russia Hoax was, and the Ukraine Hoax is now. When do the Do Nothing Democrats pay a price for what they are doing to our Country, & when do the Republicans finally fight back?”

This Scam going on right now by the Democrats against the Republican Party, and me, was all about a perfect phone call I had with the Ukrainian President. He’s already stated, NO PRESSURE! Where is the Whistleblower, or the 2nd Whistleblower, or the “informant?” All gone….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

….because their so-called story didn’t come even close to matching up with the exact transcript of the phone call. Was it a Corrupt Adam Schiff con? Why didn’t the IG see this? When do we depose Shifty Schiff to find out why he fraudulently made up my phone call and read this.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

….fiction to Congress and the American People? I demand his deposition. He is a fraud, just like the Russia Hoax was, and the Ukraine Hoax is now. When do the Do Nothing Democrats pay a price for what they are doing to our Country, & when do the Republicans finally fight back? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

The President also hit out at Nancy Pelosi for leading a congressional delegation to Jordan to inquire about Syria.

Trump said that if she wants answers on Syria, Pelosi should look to what Obama did.

Pelosi is now leading a delegation of 9, including Corrupt Adam Schiff, to Jordan to check out Syria. She should find out why Obama drew The Red Line In the Sand, & then did NOTHING, losing Syria & all respect. I did something, 58 missiles. One million died under Obama’s mistake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

Others charged that Pelosi and Schiff are violating The Logan Act with the trip to Syria.

The law criminalizes negotiation by unauthorized persons with foreign governments having a dispute with the United States.

Dear @mjgranger1 @SpeakerPelosi & house mems have NO authority to negotiate with foreign govt leaders

Treaties are reserved to @POTUS & #Senate

This is actually a violation of the Logan Act.

More criminal activity by Pelosi & crew they will claim above the law#LibertyFirst https://t.co/Ryuh9SGMUq — KrisAnne Hall, JD 💎 (@KrisAnneHall) October 20, 2019

SEEMS THAT PELOSI JUST VIOLATED THE LOGAN ACT. House Speaker Pelosi holds talks in Jordan with King Abdullah – https://t.co/3z78LhCgW9 — WarrenGacsi (@WarrenGacsi) October 20, 2019

ENFORCE THE LOGAN ACT: Pelosi and Schiff "Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both." The Logan Act is a United States federal law that criminalizes negotiation by unauthorized persons with foreign governments having a dispute with the U.S. https://t.co/zcGWIXwCF0 — HappyPreppers (@HappyPreppers) October 21, 2019

Constitutionally, the president of the United States and the executive branch have sole authority to engage in foreign negotiations. What Pelosi is doing is unprecedented and a violation of the Logan Act. A felony. — Tom Odell (@TomOdellSays) October 20, 2019

@USMarshalsHQ @FBI should arrest @SpeakerPelosi at the airport on her return from overseas for violating the Logan Act. The Constitution empowers the Executive with sole responsibility to conduct foreign policy. https://t.co/C9tynQX0EY — Robert Silva (@LiveFreeNH1784) October 20, 2019

If Pelosi and Schiff violates the Logan Act by visiting Syria, hey should be arrested, @realDonaldTrump. Although they think they are, no one is above the law. pic.twitter.com/7HhIkLmY6b — Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) October 20, 2019

Pelosi and Schiff Travel to Jordan to Undermine President Trump in Shadow Diplomacy — Violate Logan Act — Should Be Immediately Arrested Upon Returned https://t.co/7maNLaXBt5 @gatewaypundit #AAG #AAG2020 — All American Girl (@AIIAmericanGirI) October 20, 2019

The Washington Post reports that House Republicans are expected to push a vote Monday on a resolution to censure Schiff.

“Republicans, who are a minority in the House, are taking issue with how Schiff is conducting the investigation.” the report states.

“The very least we can do is censure him,” the House Republican leader, California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, said on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”