Trump 'Demands Deposition' Of 'Corrupt' Adam Schiff

President Trump demanded that ‘shifty’ Adam Schiff be deposed Sunday, calling the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, one of the panels investigating impeachment, ‘corrupt’ and ‘a fraud’.

“I demand his deposition,” Trump said.

“He is a fraud, just like the Russia Hoax was, and the Ukraine Hoax is now. When do the Do Nothing Democrats pay a price for what they are doing to our Country, & when do the Republicans finally fight back?”

The President also hit out at Nancy Pelosi for leading a congressional delegation to Jordan to inquire about Syria.

Trump said that if she wants answers on Syria, Pelosi should look to what Obama did.

Others charged that Pelosi and Schiff are violating The Logan Act with the trip to Syria.

The law criminalizes negotiation by unauthorized persons with foreign governments having a dispute with the United States.

The Washington Post reports that House Republicans are expected to push a vote Monday on a resolution to censure Schiff.

“Republicans, who are a minority in the House, are taking issue with how Schiff is conducting the investigation.” the report states.

“The very least we can do is censure him,” the House Republican leader, California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, said on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

