Trump Demands NATO Countries Meet Defense Spending "Immediately"

President Donald Trump on Wednesday demanded that America’s NATO allies raise their domestic defense spending levels to 2 percent “immediately” instead of by 2024, as NATO had previously agreed.

What good is NATO if Germany is paying Russia billions of dollars for gas and energy? Why are there only 5 out of 29 countries that have met their commitment? The U.S. is paying for Europe’s protection, then loses billions on Trade. Must pay 2% of GDP IMMEDIATELY, not by 2025. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2018

The tweet was Trump’s latest provocation in what has been a combative day as he attends a NATO summit in Brussels.

Earlier in the day, the White House confirmed that Trump also demanded that the agreed-upon level of domestic defense spending — 2 percent — be doubled, to 4 percent of gross domestic product.

