Trump Demands NATO Countries Meet Defense Spending "Immediately"

Image Credits: Master Sgt. Jerry Morrison, U.S. Air Force / Wikimedia Commons.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday demanded that America’s NATO allies raise their domestic defense spending levels to 2 percent “immediately” instead of by 2024, as NATO had previously agreed.

The tweet was Trump’s latest provocation in what has been a combative day as he attends a NATO summit in Brussels.

Earlier in the day, the White House confirmed that Trump also demanded that the agreed-upon level of domestic defense spending — 2 percent — be doubled, to 4 percent of gross domestic product.

Read more


Related Articles

Dutch Citizens Told To Submit To Islam Or Leave Country

Dutch Citizens Told To Submit To Islam Or Leave Country

World at War
Comments
$32 Million US Military Hub in Kuwait Almost Done

$32 Million US Military Hub in Kuwait Almost Done

World at War
Comments

Chinese hackers breach Cambodian election organizations: analysis

World at War
Comments

US Designates Iran-backed Militant Group in Bahrain a Terrorist Organization

World at War
Comments

Trump Confidant Kim Jong Un Will Honor “Our Handshake”

World at War
Comments

Comments