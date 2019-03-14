Trump: Democrats Are “Border Deniers”

President Trump slammed Democrats ahead of the crunch vote on the border today as his detractors prepare to shoot down his national emergency declaration.

“The Democrats are “Border Deniers.” Trump tweeted.

“They refuse to see or acknowledge the Death, Crime, Drugs and Human Trafficking at our Southern Border!” the President further declared.

Trump earlier announced that “I am prepared to veto, if necessary.” regarding the vote, adding that “The Southern Border is a National Security and Humanitarian Nightmare, but it can be easily fixed!”

In a message to Rand Paul and other Republicans who are considering voting against the national emergency declaration, Trump said that GOP Senators “are overthinking” the situation.

According to the AP, during a closed-door lunch Wednesday, Trump refused to support a separate measure proposed by GOP Senators to curb a president’s powers to declare future emergencies.

Trump said that he told senators to “vote any way you want” on the resolution, but added “Anybody going against border security, drug trafficking, human trafficking, that’s a bad vote.”

The President also claimed that the vote is weighted in favor of Democrats:

The White House also issued a video highlighting an incident in January when 247 illegal migrants rushed the border in New Mexico.

The GOP lawmakers who are likely to vote against Trump are Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rand Paul of Kentucky and, as of Wednesday, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah.

The Democrats need four Republican votes to rescind Trump’s emergency.


