Trump: 'Democrats Are Like Death; Un-American; Treasonous'

Speaking in Ohio Monday, President Trump noted that many Democrats donned sour faces during his State Of The Union Speech, calling them un-American, and questioning whether or not they are treasonous.

Trump claimed he was awarded “good marks” for his address, and stressed that while he was boasting of low levels of overall unemployment and African-American unemployment, many Democrats looked disgusted.

“That means they would rather see Trump do badly than our country do well. That’s what it means. It’s very selfish,” Trump said.

The President added that he refrained from looking at the Democratic side of the room during his speech because it was “bad energy.”

“Even on positive news … they were like death, and un-American. Un-American. Somebody said treasonous,” Trump said, pointing at an audience member.

“Yeah, I guess. Why not? Can we call that treason? Why not? I mean, they certainly didn’t seem to love our country very much.” the President concluded.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer proved Trump’s point as he told a pro-LGBT Human Rights Campaign gathering that Trump is “probably the most dangerous and worst man” to ever to hold the Presidency:

“We are dealing with probably the most dangerous and worst man in the presidency we have ever had in the history of this nation, but we are going to win the fight,” Schumer said.

“My friends at HRC, we are against someone far worse than Lyndon Johnson, and the dangers to America are even greater,” Schumer said. “But I have never seen such activism in the streets, such protests and resist [sic] and email and calling and writing. I have never seen that except in the Vietnam War days.”

Schumer vowed that Democrats will “take back the Senate,” in order to railroad Trump.

“That means that I will have the sole power to determine what goes on the floor of the Senate, and that will mean we will not get another backward, right-wing judge on the Supreme Court, period,” Schumer said. “It means we’ll be able stop Donald Trump from putting all his junk on the floor and stop the anti-LGBT cascade of things that come into the United States Senate.”

“We will take this country back! … We’re going to win! We’re going to win! We’re going to win!” Schumer yelled at the crowd.