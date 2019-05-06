Trump: 'Democrats Can't Win The Election Fairly'

Image Credits: DoD.

President Trump took to Twitter Monday morning in reaction to comments made by Texas Democrat Al Green, who told MSNBC that Trump is most likely to be reelected unless Democrats impeach him.

“I’m concerned if we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected,” Green said, also suggesting that Trump would claim vindication over the Russian collusion saga if Democrats do not continue a push to remove him from office.

“We must impeach this president. If we don’t, it’s not the soul of the nation that will be at risk only, it is the soul of the Congress that’s at risk,” Green added.

Trump fired back at Green “In other words, Dems can’t win the election fairly.”

“You can’t impeach a president for creating the best economy in our country’s history…..” The President added.

Trump also proclaimed that “ALL THE CRIMES ARE ON THE OTHER SIDE,” adding that Democrats refuse to look.

In earlier tweets, the President again touted his economic success, claiming that despite this “they have stolen two years of my (our) Presidency (Collusion Delusion) that we will never be able to get back…..”

In a later comment, Trump again hit out at Democrats, warning that they are engaged in a “State by State power grab” and that “They play very dirty”

The President was referring to comments made by Republican Scott Walker, who wrote an op-ed piece for Fox News warning of a ‘nationwide judicial power grab’ by Democrats.

“If Republicans fail to fight back nationally – instead of pushing back as we did in Wisconsin – we will find ourselves in a perpetual minority for a generation.” Walker wrote, adding “We must engage on this issue now before it’s too late.”


Related Articles

Forget Facebook, They Want to Revoke Your Access to Banking

Forget Facebook, They Want to Revoke Your Access to Banking

U.S. News
Comments
Support PJW in the Fightback Against Censorship

Support PJW in the Fightback Against Censorship

U.S. News
Comments

As Hundreds of Missiles Rain Down on Israel, Facebook Still Hosts Pro-Hamas Content

U.S. News
comments

Cartels Thrive in New Mexico After Feds Shut Down Checkpoints

U.S. News
comments

WATCH: Actor Tom Arnold in Bizarre ‘Pro-Nazi’ Tirade

U.S. News
comments

Comments