Trump: 'Democrats Can't Win The Election Fairly'

President Trump took to Twitter Monday morning in reaction to comments made by Texas Democrat Al Green, who told MSNBC that Trump is most likely to be reelected unless Democrats impeach him.

“I’m concerned if we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected,” Green said, also suggesting that Trump would claim vindication over the Russian collusion saga if Democrats do not continue a push to remove him from office.

.@RepAlGreen: “I’m concerned if we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected. … We must impeach him.” pic.twitter.com/3cwG7eFIdy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 5, 2019

“We must impeach this president. If we don’t, it’s not the soul of the nation that will be at risk only, it is the soul of the Congress that’s at risk,” Green added.

Trump fired back at Green “In other words, Dems can’t win the election fairly.”

“You can’t impeach a president for creating the best economy in our country’s history…..” The President added.

“Democrat Texas Congressman Al Green says impeachment is the only thing that can prevent President Trump from re-election in 2020.” @OANN In other words, Dems can’t win the election fairly. You can’t impeach a president for creating the best economy in our country’s history….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2019

Trump also proclaimed that “ALL THE CRIMES ARE ON THE OTHER SIDE,” adding that Democrats refuse to look.

Also, there are “No High Crimes & Misdemeanors,” No Collusion, No Conspiracy, No Obstruction. ALL THE CRIMES ARE ON THE OTHER SIDE, and that’s what the Dems should be looking at, but they won’t. Nevertheless, the tables are turning! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2019

In earlier tweets, the President again touted his economic success, claiming that despite this “they have stolen two years of my (our) Presidency (Collusion Delusion) that we will never be able to get back…..”

…..The Witch Hunt is over but we will never forget. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2019

In a later comment, Trump again hit out at Democrats, warning that they are engaged in a “State by State power grab” and that “They play very dirty”

The President was referring to comments made by Republican Scott Walker, who wrote an op-ed piece for Fox News warning of a ‘nationwide judicial power grab’ by Democrats.

Scott Walker is 100% correct when he says that the Republicans must WAKE UP to the Democrats State by State power grab. They play very dirty, actually, like never before. Don’t allow them to get away with what they are doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2019

“If Republicans fail to fight back nationally – instead of pushing back as we did in Wisconsin – we will find ourselves in a perpetual minority for a generation.” Walker wrote, adding “We must engage on this issue now before it’s too late.”