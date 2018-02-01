Trump: Democrats ‘doing nothing’ on DACA

Image Credits: Mark Wilson/Getty Images.

President Trump said in a tweet on Thursday that congressional Democrats “are doing nothing” to come up with a fix for young immigrants protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, calling out House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“March 5th is rapidly approaching and the Democrats are doing nothing about DACA. They Resist, Blame, Complain and Obstruct – and do nothing,” Trump said.

“Start pushing Nancy Pelosi and the Dems to work out a DACA fix, NOW!”

Trump announced in September that he would move to end the Obama-era program, white protects certain immigrants who were brought into the U.S. illegally when they were children from being deported, unless Congress could come up with a fix by March.

