Trump: Democrats 'just aren't calling' on DACA

President Trump took to Twitter on Thursday night to slam Democratic leaders for “not calling” him about a fix for the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“The Democrats just aren’t calling about DACA. Nancy Pelosi Chuck Schumer have to get moving fast, or they’ll disappoint you again,” Trump wrote. “We have a great chance to make a deal or, blame the Dems! March 5th is coming up fast.”

The Democrats just aren’t calling about DACA. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have to get moving fast, or they’ll disappoint you again. We have a great chance to make a deal or, blame the Dems! March 5th is coming up fast. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2018

Trump tweeted a similar sentiment early Thursday when he said Democrats were “doing nothing” to protect young immigrants covered by DACA.

March 5th is rapidly approaching and the Democrats are doing nothing about DACA. They Resist, Blame, Complain and Obstruct – and do nothing. Start pushing Nancy Pelosi and the Dems to work out a DACA fix, NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2018

