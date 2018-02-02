Trump: Democrats 'just aren't calling' on DACA

Image Credits: Mark Wilson/Getty Images.

President Trump took to Twitter on Thursday night to slam Democratic leaders for “not calling” him about a fix for the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“The Democrats just aren’t calling about DACA. Nancy Pelosi Chuck Schumer have to get moving fast, or they’ll disappoint you again,” Trump wrote. “We have a great chance to make a deal or, blame the Dems! March 5th is coming up fast.”

Trump tweeted a similar sentiment early Thursday when he said Democrats were “doing nothing” to protect young immigrants covered by DACA.

