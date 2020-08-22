Trump: Democrats Removed ‘God’ from Pledge of Allegiance ‘On Purpose’ During DNC

President Trump tore into Democrats on Saturday for removing “Under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) this week.

The Democrats took the word GOD out of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democrat National Convention. At first I thought they made a mistake, but it wasn’t. It was done on purpose. Remember Evangelical Christians, and ALL, this is where they are coming from-it’s done. Vote Nov 3! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020

“Remember Evangelical Christians, and ALL, this is where they are coming from-it’s done. Vote Nov 3!”

Trump was referring to the moderator leading the Muslim Delegates Assembly meeting on the second day of the DNC skipping “under God” as he recited the Pledge of Allegiance before the virtual meeting.

WATCH: “Under God” was removed from the Pledge of Allegiance during a DNC event this past week. pic.twitter.com/zqTDfb1uM4 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 22, 2020

Notably, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-M.D) on Capitol Hill earlier this week also conspicuously left out “under God” while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Shame on @LeaderHoyer for officially removing “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance. The Democrat Party is not anymore the old Democrat party. pic.twitter.com/fYlGxzsGI2 — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) August 19, 2020

A shocking video reveals how the Democrats hate having to thank God for America.

