Trump: Democrats Removed ‘God’ from Pledge of Allegiance ‘On Purpose’ During DNC

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

President Trump tore into Democrats on Saturday for removing “Under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) this week.

“The Democrats took the word GOD out of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democrat National Convention. At first I thought they made a mistake, but it wasn’t. It was done on purpose,” Trump tweeted.

“Remember Evangelical Christians, and ALL, this is where they are coming from-it’s done. Vote Nov 3!”

Trump was referring to the moderator leading the Muslim Delegates Assembly meeting on the second day of the DNC skipping “under God” as he recited the Pledge of Allegiance before the virtual meeting.

Notably, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-M.D) on Capitol Hill earlier this week also conspicuously left out “under God” while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

A shocking video reveals how the Democrats hate having to thank God for America.

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off the hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Oliver Stone Dismisses Bill Maher's Russia Hoax Questions, Says 'Our Intel Agencies Aren’t Reliable'

Oliver Stone Dismisses Bill Maher’s Russia Hoax Questions, Says ‘Our Intel Agencies Aren’t Reliable’

U.S. News
Comments
Russian Pranksters Reportedly Tricked Kamala Harris Into Accepting 'Dirt' on Donald Trump

Russian Pranksters Reportedly Tricked Kamala Harris Into Accepting ‘Dirt’ on Donald Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Biden: “I Would Shut Country Down Again If Recommended By Scientists”

U.S. News
comments

Hillary Clinton Gave Ghislaine Maxwell’s Nephew “Very Powerful” Position At State Department: Report

U.S. News
comments

Ethicist Recommends Drugging People With ‘Morality Pills’ in Water Supply to Make Them Wear Masks

U.S. News
comments

Comments