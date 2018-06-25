President Trump Demolishes Maxine Waters: "Extraordinarily low IQ person"

Congresswoman Maxine Waters is an “extraordinarily low IQ person,” Donald Trump said in a tweet Monday.

The president lashed out at the California House rep after she called on liberals to harass Trump administration officials in public.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

On Saturday Waters addressed a protest outside a federal building in Los Angeles where she encouraged more “resistance,” invoking the restaurant in Virginia that kicked out White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“Already, you have members of your Cabinet that are being booed out of restaurants, who have protesters taking up at their house, who say, ‘No peace, no sleep. No peace, no sleep,’” she said, claiming that, “God is on OUR side.”

She added that Trump cabinet members should be mobbed, and encouraged fellow leftists to “push back on them.”

“And so, let’s stay the course. Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up and if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters ordered.