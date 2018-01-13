Trump: Dems 'All Talk & No Action' On Fixing DACA

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Trump on Saturday blamed Democrats for blowing up the deal to protect “Dreamers” from deportation.

“The Democrats are all talk and no action. They are doing nothing to fix DACA. Great opportunity missed. Too bad!” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter.

Mr. Trump and congressional negotiators are looking for a permanent fix to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, that granted temporary deportation amnesty to illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

“I don’t believe the Democrats really want to see a deal on DACA. They are all talk and no action. This is the time but, day by day, they are blowing the one great opportunity they have. Too bad!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

