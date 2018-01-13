Trump: Dems 'All Talk & No Action' On Fixing DACA

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Trump on Saturday blamed Democrats for blowing up the deal to protect “Dreamers” from deportation.

“The Democrats are all talk and no action. They are doing nothing to fix DACA. Great opportunity missed. Too bad!” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter.

Mr. Trump and congressional negotiators are looking for a permanent fix to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, that granted temporary deportation amnesty to illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

“I don’t believe the Democrats really want to see a deal on DACA. They are all talk and no action. This is the time but, day by day, they are blowing the one great opportunity they have. Too bad!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Read more


Related Articles

D.C. Metro Train Derails With 60 Passengers On Board

D.C. Metro Train Derails With 60 Passengers On Board

U.S. News
Comments
Justice Scalia Spoke Favorably of Trump’s Presidential Run, Author Says

Justice Scalia Spoke Favorably of Trump’s Presidential Run, Author Says

U.S. News
Comments

Snopes Debunks Itself on Oprah’s White People “Just Have to Die” Controversy

U.S. News
Comments

Chain Migration Expected to Add 8M Potential Foreign-Born Voters to U.S. Electorate over Next Two Decades

U.S. News
Comments

Donald Trump insists he’s the ‘least racist person you’ve ever interviewed’ following ‘s***hole countries’ backlash

U.S. News
Comments

Comments