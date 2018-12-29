Trump: 'Dems & Their Pathetic Immigration Policies' Responsible For Border Deaths

The “pathetic immigration policies” championed by Democrats is responsible for the handful of illegal alien deaths at the southern border because they encourage migrant families to illegally cross, President Trump said Saturday.

“Any deaths of children or others at the Border are strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally. They can’t. If we had a Wall, they wouldn’t even try!” he tweeted.

“The two children in question were very sick before they were given over to Border Patrol. The father of the young girl said it was not their fault, he hadn’t given her water in days. Border Patrol needs the Wall and it will all end. They are working so hard & getting so little credit!”

The tweets come after the mainstream media has been demonizing the president all week over reports that two sick Guatemalan children died in a Border Patrol station, prompting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirsjen Nielsen to announce a “series of extraordinary protective measures” such as a CDC investigation of the uptick of “sick children” crossing the border.