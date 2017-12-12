Trump: Dems Using 'False Accusations' Of Sex Harassment To Remove Me From Office

President Trump claimed Tuesday that the dozen women who have alleged the billionaire businessman sexually harassed and assaulted them are part of a ploy by the Democratic Party to remove him from office.

“Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia — so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS!” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

On Monday, three women joined Fox News host Megyn Kelly to talk about Trump’s inappropriate advances in the past. Approximately a dozen women accused Trump last year of harassing or assaulting them over the past four decades.

