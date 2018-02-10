Trump: Dems' 'Very Political Memo' Weaponized To Play Transparency Blame Game

Image Credits: Bloomberg / Getty.

President Donald Trump called out congressional Democrats for playing political games when they submitted a Democratic response to the Republican memo concerning abuses by the FBI and Justice Department, saying they knew it would have to be “heavily redacted.”

“The Democrats sent a very political and long response memo which they knew, because of sources and methods (and more), would have to be heavily redacted, whereupon they would blame the White House for lack of transparency,” Trump said in a tweet. “Told them to re-do and send back in proper form!”

Trump returned the Democratic response to the House Intelligence Committee on Friday asking for it to be revised over concerns about classified information contained in the document.

