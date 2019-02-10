Trump: Dems 'Want A Gov't Shutdown' To Pivot From Their 'Very Bad Week'

The Democrats actually want a government shutdown to change the subject from their slew of scandals in Virginia, President Trump claimed Sunday.

“It was a very bad week for the Democrats, with the GREAT economic numbers, The Virginia disaster and the State of the Union address,” Trump tweeted. “Now, with the terrible offers being made by them to the Border Committee, I actually believe they want a Shutdown. They want a new subject!”

The president also pointed out that the Democrat leadership is likely preventing their party at-large from negotiating sensibly on border security.

“I don’t think the Dems on the Border Committee are being allowed by their leaders to make a deal. They are offering very little money for the desperately needed Border Wall & now, out of the blue, want a cap on convicted violent felons to be held in detention!”

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney went on Fox News Sunday to explain that Trump can still build the border wall, possibly without shutting the government down, should Democrats refuse to a make a deal.

“There are other funds of money that are available to [Trump] through something called reprogramming, there is money he can get at and is legally allowed to spend,” Mulvaney said.

“And I think it needs to be said again and again this is going to be legal — there are statutes on the book as to how any president can do this.”

Democrats are likely eager to get the news cycle away from the Virginia controversies, which has seen the top three government leaders embroiled in blackface, post-birth abortion, and sexual assault scandals.

