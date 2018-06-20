Trump: Dems "Want Open Borders, Crime"

Image Credits: Wiki.

President Donald Trump is continuing to hold the line on his zero-tolerance policy toward illegal immigrants who cross the border illegally.

Trump’s tweet comes just a day after he visited the House Republican conference and endorsed two immigration bills under consideration. Both bills would fulfill his administration’s immigration priorities and they would end family separation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Trump administration faces increasing pressure from the national media and the Democratic Party to end its zero-tolerance policy and stop separating families at the border.

