Trump: Dems "Want Open Borders, Crime"

President Donald Trump is continuing to hold the line on his zero-tolerance policy toward illegal immigrants who cross the border illegally.

Trump’s tweet comes just a day after he visited the House Republican conference and endorsed two immigration bills under consideration. Both bills would fulfill his administration’s immigration priorities and they would end family separation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Fake News is not mentioning the safety and security of our Country when talking about illegal immigration. Our immigration laws are the weakest and worst anywhere in the world, and the Dems will do anything not to change them & to obstruct-want open borders which means crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2018

The Trump administration faces increasing pressure from the national media and the Democratic Party to end its zero-tolerance policy and stop separating families at the border.

