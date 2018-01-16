Trump: 'Dems Want To Shut Down Government Over Amnesty For All'

Image Credits: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

President Trump said the Democratic Party is unwilling to work with him on negotiations over the expiring DACA and would let the federal government shut down to get blanket amnesty.

“The Democrats want to shut down the Government over Amnesty for all and Border Security. The biggest loser will be our rapidly rebuilding Military, at a time we need it more than ever. We need a merit based system of immigration, and we need it now! No more dangerous Lottery,” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

“We must have Security at our VERY DANGEROUS SOUTHERN BORDER, and we must have a great WALL to help protect us, and to help stop the massive inflow of drugs pouring into our country!” he added.

Negotiations deteriorated after Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) claimed Trump referred to Haiti and other impoverished African nations as “shitholes,” sparking feigned moral outrage among Democrats and the mainstream media.

Trump also complained about the media in an additional tweet.

“Do you notice the Fake News Mainstream Media never likes covering the great and record setting economic news, but rather talks about anything negative or that can be turned into the negative. The Russian Collusion Hoax is dead, except as it pertains to the Dems. Public gets it!” he tweeted.

Trump then referred to a newly released study by the Media Research Center showing 90% of Trump media coverage was negative.


