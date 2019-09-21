Trump: Dems Want to Stay Clear of Biden’s Demand to Fire Ukrainian Prosecutor Investigating His Son

The tweet comes following a report claiming that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Zelensky in a July phone call to investigate Biden’s son. The US president later reacted to the report by saying that his conversation with Zelensky was totally appropriate.

The Democratic Party wants to distance itself from US Vice President Joe Biden’s demand that Ukraine sack the prosecutor investigating his son, US President Trump wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday.

​The statement comes on the heels of a Friday report by The Wall Street Journal suggesting that Trump had urged Ukrainian President Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son.

According to the report, Trump wanted to probe whether the corruption allegations against Hunter, who was on the board of directors of a large Ukrainian oil company, were true.

Trump’s latest tweet pertains to an incident surrounding Joe Biden dating back to 2016, when the then-vice president threatened to suppress loans to Ukraine unless the country’s prosecutor general investigating corruption allegations against his family was fired.

At the time, the prosecutor general’s office was probing a Ukrainian oligarch who owned the company where Hunter Biden held a high-ranking position.

A confident President Trump derided questions from journalists over the whistleblower complaint suggesting the president made promises to Ukraine in exchange for a probe into former Vice President Joe Biden’s dealings with the country.


