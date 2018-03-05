Trump: Dems Would Have Applauded If I Saluted Fidel Castro at SOTU

President Trump joked Democrats would have applauded if he’d saluted Communist dictator Fidel Castro at his State of the Union speech earlier this year.

The president made the remarks at Saturday’s 2018 Gridiron Club and Foundation’s spring dinner, a 133-year-old traditional white tie event where most presidents join the press to roast each other.

Among various topics, Trump poked fun at Democrats for refusing to rise to their feet during standing ovations at his 2018 State of the Union speech in January.

“I probably could have found a way to get the Democrats to stand and clap… They didn’t. They were like frozen. I said black unemployment is at the lowest point in history. No emotion. They sat… I said Hispanic unemployment is at the lowest level in history, record. There was no emotion. But I decided I wasn’t going to change anything. I wasn’t going to get them to stand. I didn’t know how… I was not going to include a salute to Fidel Castro. They would have stood up. They would have cheered,” Trump said, ridiculing Democrats over their worship of Communist leaders.

He also excoriated Democrat Congressman Luis Gutierrez, who fled the State of the Union speech as the crowd chanted, “USA! USA!”

“I thought my State of the Union address was actually extraordinary. One of the best ever given. In fact Luis Gutierrez was so overcome with emotion at how good this particular speech was that he had to leave the chamber. He left and wept.”

Other subjects Trump touched on included son-in-law Jared Kushner’s recently downgraded security clearance:

“You know, we were late tonight because Jared could not get through security,”

the high White House turnover rate:

“So many people have been leaving the White House. It’s actually been really exciting and invigorating… I like turnover. I like chaos. It really is good. Now the question everyone keeps asking is, ‘Who’s going to be the next to leave? Steve Miller or Melania?’”

and Senator Elizabeth Warren, who he claimed suggested Secretary of State Rex Tillerson “sit down with the leaders of Iran and North Korea and smoke a peace pipe… I didn’t like that Pocahontas.”

Read the rest of the president’s jokes at The Hill.

Follow @AdanSalazarWins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735