Trump Denies Knowledge Of Potential Assange Pardon

President Donald Trump denied Sunday any knowledge of pardoning WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, an idea that has been floated by Republican California Rep. Dana Rohrabacher.

“I’ve never heard that mentioned, really, I’ve never heard that mentioned,” Trump said to a reporter at a New Jersey airport during the president’s return to the White House.

Rep. Rohrabacher met with Assange in August at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where Assange has taken asylum since 2012 for sexual assault charges in Sweden that have since been dropped. However, the WikiLeaks founder still faces legal challenges as the U.S. is reportedly investigating Assange for his site’s role in disseminating thousands of classified documents.

Rohrabacher told The Daily Caller that Assange told him he had proof that Russia was not behind the hacking and leaking of emails from Democratic National Committee officials during the 2016 election.

Read more