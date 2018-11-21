Trump Denounces Obama-Appointed Judge Blocking Denial of Asylum to Caravan Migrants

Image Credits: CJCS / Flickr.

President Donald Trump reacted to an order from a federal judge on Tuesday to halt enforcement of his order to deny asylum to the migrant caravan crossing into the United States illegally at the Southern border.

“This was an Obama judge, and I’ll tell you what, it’s not going to happen like this anymore,” Trump said, about the judge’s ruling on the migrant caravan.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar of San Francisco, appointed by former President Barack Obama, issued a restraining order of the Trump administration’s effort to deny asylum to migrants trying to cross the southern border illegally.

The administration would still allow people crossing through legal points of entry to claim asylum.

The president complained about activist judges as he left the White House for his Thanksgiving weekend in Florida.

“That’s not law, that’s not what this country stands for,” Trump said, reacting to the ruling.

The White House also released a strongly worded statement condemning the judge’s order.

“This decision will open the floodgates, inviting countless illegal aliens to pour into our country on the American taxpayer’s dime,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement calling the ruling “contrary to well-established Federal law.”

Comments