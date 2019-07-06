Trump: Deportation Raids For Illegal Immigrants Starting 'Fairly Soon'

Image Credits: Chen Mengtong/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images.

President Donald Trump said on Friday mass deportation roundups would begin “fairly soon” as U.S. migrant advocates vowed their communities would be “ready” when immigration officers come.

Trump, who has made a hardline immigration stance a key issue of his presidency and 2020 re-election bid, postponed the operation last month after the date was leaked, but on Monday he said it would take place after July 4.

“They’ll be starting fairly soon, but I don’t call them raids, we’re removing people, all of these people who have come in over the years illegally,” he told reporters at the White House on Friday.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last month said operations would target recently-arrived undocumented migrants in a bid to discourage a surge of Central American families at the southwest border.

ICE said in a statement its focus was arresting people with criminal histories but any immigrant found in violation of U.S. laws was subject to arrest.

Read more

The collapse of the US border will bring in a new era of lawlessness that will bring about a new fascist authoritarian control system headed by the globalist elite.


Related Articles

Price Controls Make Life Miserable for New Yorkers

Price Controls Make Life Miserable for New Yorkers

Government
Comments
Trump Team Works Overtime to Add Citizenship Question to Census

Trump Team Works Overtime to Add Citizenship Question to Census

Government
Comments

Bill Aims to Tackle Rampant Child Porn Sharing on Pentagon Computers

Government
comments

Chicago Cops Have ‘Deep Mistrust’ of State’s Attorney’s Office – Police Union

Government
comments

Bombshell: Portland Police Claim Mayor Wheeler Ordered Stand Down During Violent Antifa Riots

Government
comments

Comments