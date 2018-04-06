Trump: Despite Tariffs, Aluminum Prices Are Down

Image Credits: UC Rusal Photo Gallery, Flickr.

U.S. aluminum prices are dropping, despite a 10% tariff imposed by President Donald Trump on the metal in early March intended to protect U.S. companies and allow for the creation of new manufacturing plants, one of his main promises during the 2016 presidential election.

The president touted the falling aluminum costs — down 4% from when the White House first announced the tariffs — on Twitter early Friday morning.

“Despite the Aluminum Tariffs, Aluminum prices are DOWN 4%. People are surprised, I’m not!” he wrote. “Lots of money coming into U.S. coffers and Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!”

