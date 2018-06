President Trump slammed CNN as “fake news” after a reporter with the news organization asked him a question during a press briefing at the Group of Seven (G-7) summit.

After the reporter asked Trump a question about tensions between him and other leaders at the G-7 summit, the president asked what network he was from.

“Who are you with out of curiosity?” Trump asked the reporter, who replied that he was from CNN.

“I figured,” Trump said. “Fake News CNN. The worst.”

