Trump Dialogue With North Korea Reopened: "We're Talking to Them Now"

Image Credits: Mandel Ngan / Getty.

President Donald Trump said Friday that his administration has restarted dialogue with North Korea following his cancellation of a historic summit.

“We’ll see what happens. We’re talking to them now,” he told reporters as he left the White House on his way to speak at the U.S. Naval Academy graduation.

The president added that the scrapped meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un “could” still happen. It is unclear whether Trump meant that Washington and Pyongyang had restarted direct negotiations, or what form those communications took.

